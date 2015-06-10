Nicaragua bank regulator approves purchase of local Citi units

MANAGUA, June 9 Nicaragua's banking regulator
approved the acquisition of Banco Citibank and Cititarjetas de
Nicaragua, units of U.S.-based Citigroup, by Honduran
financial services group Ficohsa, the regulator said on Tuesday.
The regulator said the acquisition will not be finalized for
several weeks.
In a statement, Ficohsa said Citi's assets in Nicaragua that
it is buying are valued at $279 million, in addition to $225
million in deposits and $166 million in loans and $45 million in
equity, as of the end of March.
The acquisition will also require the approval of Panama's
banking regulator, where Ficohsa also operates.
(Reporting by Ivan Castro; Writing by David Alire Garcia and
Sunil Nair)