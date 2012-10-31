Nice Systems' profit beats estimates on data analytics demand

Oct 31 Israel-based software company Nice
Systems reported a better-than-expected
third-quarter profit on strong demand for its data analytics
software, and raised its full-year profit forecast.
"As we enter the final quarter of the year, we see strong
demand for our solutions and expect it to be a strong quarter in
bookings and revenues," Chief Executive Zeevi Bregman said.
Net income fell to $16.8 million, or 27 cents per share, in
the third quarter, excluding items, from $18.3 million, or 29
cents per share, a year earlier.
Excluding items, the company earned 64 cents per share.
Total revenue rose nearly 9.7 percent to $218.9 million.
Excluding items, revenue rose 10.2 percent to $220.9 million.
Analysts on average expected an adjusted profit of 57 cents
per share, on revenue of $220.8 million, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.