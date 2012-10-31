UPDATE 1-Nice raises 2012 profit forecast as Q3 beats estimates

* Q3 non-GAAP EPS $0.64 vs $0.57 forecast

* Sees 2012 non-GAAP EPS $2.41-$2.46 vs pvs forecast $2.28-$2.38

* Shares up 8.1 pct on Nasdaq

By Tova Cohen

TEL AVIV, Oct 31 Israel-based software provider Nice Systems reported better-than-expected third-quarter profit on strong demand for its data analytics software and raised its full-year profit forecast.

Nice has benefited from growing demand for tools to delve into data to improve business, spot fraud and fend off security threats, and the company said compliance requirements in finance, energy and other sectors had boosted business.

"As we enter the final quarter of the year, we see strong demand for our solutions and expect it to be a strong quarter in bookings and revenues," Chief Executive Zeevi Bregman said on Wednesday.

Its shares rose 8.1 percent to $33.36 on Nasdaq and closed up 7.1 percent in Tel Aviv.

Nice raised its estimate for 2012 diluted earnings per share excluding items to $2.41 to $2.46, from $2.28 to $2.38 previously, and reiterated that it expects full year adjusted revenue of $890 million to $910 million.

Analysts estimated Nice would earn $2.34 a share in 2012 on revenue of $898.7 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company also makes sure call centres work efficiently, while its systems aid in surveillance for security forces trying to protect buildings and transport networks against attack.

Chief Financial Officer Dafna Gruber told Reuters while Nice saw a strong pipeline in the fourth quarter, it was too soon to say how next year looked.

"Our forecast for 2013 will be highly dependent on bookings in Q4," Grubner said.

She said said increasing requirements by government authorities for compliance was spurring business.

"It's mainly in the financial sector but also if you look at other areas such as energy. There are countries where by law organisations need to record 100 percent of their conversations with customers," she said.

Nice earned 64 cents a share excluding items in the third quarter as revenue excluding items rose 10.2 percent to a record $220.9 million.

Analysts on average expected adjusted earnings of 57 cents per share on revenue of $220.8 million.

Gruber attributed the improved profitibility to low tax expenses, better cost control and the impact of a share buyback.

In October Nice completed a $100 million share repurchase and has authorised a new programme to buy back up to $100 million more of its shares.

While a share buyback makes more sense for Nice's business model now, Gruber said the company does not rule out a dividend in the future.

Nice expects fourth quarter revenue of $237 million to $257 million and adjusted EPS to be between 64 to 69 cents.

Barclays analyst David Kaplan said the wide revenue forecast range highlighted a level of uncertainty.

"We view this uncertainty as a global issue in tech and not specific to Nice," Kaplan said.