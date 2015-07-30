Israel's Nice Systems 2nd-qtr profit rises, raises EPS estimates

JERUSALEM, July 30 Israeli software provider
Nice Systems' second-quarter profit rose 21 percent,
topping estimates, boosted by higher sales and cost-cutting
measures.
Nice said on Thursday it earned 70 cents per
diluted share excluding one-time items in the quarter, up from
58 cents a year earlier. Revenue grew 6 percent to $234.8
million.
Excluding the impact of foreign currency exchange rates,
revenue grew 9 percent, it said.
Analysts forecast Nice would earn 66 cents a share ex-items
on revenue of $233.7 million, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
For the third quarter, Nice foresees revenue of $236-$246
million and adjusted diluted EPS of 68-74 cents.
It raised its 2015 adjusted EPS estimate to $3.04-$3.15 from
$3.01-$3.12, and maintained its full-year revenue outlook of
$985 million-$1.005 billion.
Nice declared a cash dividend for the second quarter of 16
cents a share, unchanged from the first quarter.
Nice is banking on analytical tools, which allow companies
to delve into large amounts of data to spot fraud and fend off
security threats, to deliver faster growth amid slowing sales
growth of systems helping call centres and surveillance of
buildings and transport networks.
In May, Nice agreed to sell its cyber and intelligence
division to Israeli defence contractor Elbit Systems
for up to $157.9 million to focus more on its core
markets.
(Reporting by Steven Scheer)