Nice Systems cuts 2014 estimates, Q1 profit misses estimates

* Q1 EPS ex-items $0.57 vs $0.61 forecast, revs +1.9 pct
* Cuts 2014 rev range to $995 mln-$1.025 bln, EPS ex-items
to $2.68-$2.80
* Sees Q2 revenue $230-$240 mln, EPS ex-items $0.55-$0.62
JERUSALEM, May 8 Israeli software provider Nice
Systems trimmed 2014 estimates after first-quarter
profit and revenue fell short of expectations.
Nice said on Thursday it earned 57 cents per
diluted share excluding one-time items, compared with 61 cents a
year earlier. Revenue rose 1.9 percent to $229 million.
The company was forecast to earn 61 cents a share on revenue
of $235.9 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. Nice
itself had projected revenue of $230-$240 million and EPS
ex-items of 58-63 cents.
Nice has seen slowing growth of systems helping call centres
and surveillance of buildings and transport networks. Its
analytical tools meanwhile, which allow companies to delve into
large amounts of data to spot fraud and fend off security
threats, were growing much faster.
It foresees 2014 revenue of $995 million to $1.025 billion
and EPS ex-items of $2.68 to $2.80, a reduction from a prior
estimate of $1.01 billion to $1.035 billion in revenue and $2.73
to $2.85 in EPS.
Analysts had forecast 2014 revenue of $1.02 billion and EPS
of $2.79.
The results come after Barak Eilam took over as chief
executive a month ago. Eilam said Nice has a strong financial
position that will enable the firm to invest in future growth,
internally and through acquisitions.
"In the coming months, I will focus my efforts on further
defining Nice's long-term growth strategy and thoroughly
reviewing our operational model," he said.
For the second quarter, Nice predicts revenue of $230-$240
million and EPS ex-items of 55-62 cents, versus analysts'
expectations of $243.9 million in revenue and EPS of 64 cents.
Nice said it would pay a quarterly dividend of 16 cents a
share, unchanged from the fourth quarter.
(Reporting by Steven Scheer)