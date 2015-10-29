Nice Systems increases profit, raises 2015 earnings estimate

JERUSALEM Oct 29 Israeli software provider Nice Systems reported a higher than expected rise in third-quarter profit, boosted by higher sales.

Nice said on Thursday it earned 75 cents per diluted share excluding one-time items in the quarter, up from 59 cents a year earlier. Revenue grew 6.5 percent to $221.1 million.

Analysts forecast Nice would earn 68 cents a share on revenue of $220.1 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

For the fourth quarter, Nice expects revenue of $262-$278 million and adjusted EPS of 97 cents to $1.08.

It raised its 2015 adjusted EPS estimate to $3.06-$3.17 from $3.04-$3.15 and lowered its full-year revenue outlook to $916-$932 million from $985 million-$1.005 billion.

Nice declared a cash dividend for the third quarter of 16 cents a share, unchanged from the second quarter.

Nice is banking on analytical tools, which allow companies to delve into large amounts of data to spot fraud and fend off security threats, to deliver faster growth amid slowing sales growth of systems helping call centres and surveillance of buildings and transport networks.

Earlier this year, Nice agreed to sell its cyber and intelligence division to Israeli defence contractor Elbit Systems for up to $157.9 million to focus more on its core markets.

