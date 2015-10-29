UPDATE 1-Israel's Nice Systems beats Q3 profit forecast, raises 2015 earnings estimate

UPDATE 2-Toshiba making preparations for sale of stake in chip business -sources
JERUSALEM Oct 29 Israeli software provider Nice Systems reported a bigger than expected rise in third-quarter profit, boosted by higher sales, sending its shares up 7.5 percent.
It also raised its 2015 adjusted EPS estimate to $3.06-$3.17 from $3.04-$3.15 and said it expects revenue of $916-$932 million.
Nice said on Thursday it earned 75 cents per diluted share excluding one-time items in the third quarter, up from 59 cents a year earlier. Revenue grew 6.5 percent to $221.1 million.
Analysts forecast Nice would earn 68 cents a share on revenue of $220.1 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
For the fourth quarter, Nice expects revenue of $262-$278 million and adjusted EPS of 97 cents to $1.08.
"Backed by strong demand and a healthy pipeline, we are looking forward to a strong finish for the year," said chief executive Barak Eilam.
Nice declared a cash dividend for the third quarter of 16 cents a share, unchanged from the second quarter.
Nice is banking on analytical tools, which allow companies to delve into large amounts of data to spot fraud and fend off security threats, to deliver faster growth amid slowing sales growth of systems helping call centres and surveillance of buildings and transport networks.
Earlier this year, Nice agreed to sell its cyber and intelligence division to Israeli defence contractor Elbit Systems for up to $157.9 million to focus more on its core markets. (Reporting by Steven Scheer. Editing by Jane Merriman and Adrian Croft)
