UPDATE 1-Nice Systems to acquire UK's Fizzback for $80 mln

* Nice to pay $80 mln in cash for Fizzback

* Deal to dilute non-GAAP EPS by 2-3 cents in Q4

* Says deal to become earnings accretive within 4 quarters (Adds further details, share price reaction)

TEL AVIV, Sept 19 Israel-based customer relations and risk management software provider Nice Systems is to buy Fizzback, a UK-based provider of software for real-time customer feedback, for $80 million in cash.

The deal is due to close in the beginning of the fourth quarter and will dilute adjusted earnings per share by two to three cents in that quarter, Nice said on Monday.

In 2012 the acquisition is expected to add $20 million to Nice's revenue and to be slightly dilutive to earnings but will become accretive to adjusted EPS within four quarters of completing the deal, the company said.

Shares in Nice were down 0.4 percent at 113.5 shekels in afternoon trade, which compared with a decline of 1.9 percent in the broader Tel Aviv market <0#.TA100>.

Fizzback sends consumers requests for feedback relating to a specific transaction via mobile, web or social media. The feedback is analysed by the system to determine a response and automatically conduct a dialogue with the consumer in natural language rather than in survey format.

With more than 150 million feedbacks collected annually, Fizzback enables organisations to better understand their customers' perceptions while improving customer experience, said Nice, which also has a security and video surveillance business.

By adding direct customer feedback with Fizzback's solution, Nice said it now provides a complete customer experience management (CEM) product.

Fizzback's customers include British Telecom, O2, Best Buy Europe, Virgin Media, Tesco and several North American telecom carriers. ($1=3.695 shekels) (Reporting by Tova Cohen; Editing by Greg Mahlich)