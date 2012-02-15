UPDATE 2-Data analysis to drive Nice Systems growth

* Q4 EPS $0.60 vs company estimate $0.55-$0.59
* Q4 revenue up 14 percent to $214 million
* Sees Q1 rev $210-$218 mln, FY 2012 rev $930-$950 mln
* Sees Q1 ex-items EPS $0.50-$0.55, FY 2012 EPS $2.28-$2.48
* CFO: Main growth driver is data analytics
By Steven Scheer
JERUSALEM, Feb 15 Growing demand for tools
to delve into data to improve business, spot fraud and fend off
security threats will drive growth at Israel-based
software-maker Nice Systems through 2012, the company
said.
Nice Systems projected another year of double digit revenue
growth to $930-$950 million after a 15 percent rise in revenues
and 20 percent rise in earnings last year. It said its order
book was very healthy.
"Growth this year should come from our business in
analytic-based applications," Chief Financial Officer Dafna
Gruber told Reuters. "We have the capability to look for
abnormal behaviour in mass amounts of data."
That could be for anything from making sure call centres
work efficiently to surveillance for security forces trying to
protect buildings and transport networks against attack.
Growth is also expected to come from the 2011 acquisitions
of voice recording unit CyberTech and Fizzback, which helps
businesses understand customer needs. Nice also paid $150
million this month for Merced Systems.
Nice would be looking for further purchases with its $420
million in cash, Gruber said.
Nice's business grew in Europe, the Middle East and Africa
last year despite Europe's economic troubles, but 8 percent
growth compared to 30 percent in the Asia-Pacific region and 16
percent in the Americas, where it makes 60 percent of sales.
Nice projected diluted earnings per share excluding one-off
items of $2.28-$2.48 for 2012. That's above the $892.4 million
in sales and EPS of $2.33 forecast by analysts, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
In 2011, Nice revenue rose to $798 million. Earnings
excluding items increased to $2.10.
Nice, which also has a security and video surveillance
business, earned 60 cents on a diluted basis ex-items in the
fourth quarter, up from 51 cents in the fourth quarter of 2010.
Revenue grew 14 percent to $214 million.
For the first quarter, Nice predicted revenue of $210-$218
million and adjusted earnings of 50 to 55 cents.
Its Nasdaq shares were flat at $36.71, near a year high of
$38.49 reached last April, at midday.
Gruber said that instead of distributing dividends, Nice
plans to buy back $100 million of its own shares this year, a
similar amount to 2011.