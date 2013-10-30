Nice Systems Q3 profit meets estimates

* Q3 EPS ex-items $0.62 vs $0.62 forecast
* Revenue up 4.2 pct to $230.1 mln
* Sees Q4 revenue $260-$275 mln, adj EPS $0.72-$0.77
TEL AVIV, Oct 30 Israel-based software provider
Nice Systems reported lower quarterly profit that met
estimates, and predicted a strong end of the year, in part due
to growing demand for analytics products.
Nice said on Wednesday it earned 62 cents per
diluted share excluding one-time items in the third quarter,
down from 64 cents a year earlier, after posting higher
operating expenses.
Revenue grew 4.2 percent to $230.1 million.
The company was forecast to have recorded EPS of 62 cents on
revenue of $233.6 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Nice itself had projected revenue of $225-$240 million and EPS
of 55-66 cents.
"We believe that with the robust demand for our products and
a healthy pipeline of large, multi-product deals, we are
well-positioned for a strong finish to the year," said Zeevi
Bregman, Nice's chief executive.
During the quarter, Nice said it took advantage of a special
Israeli government programme that allows local companies to
release so-called trapped profits by paying a discounted tax
payment.
As a result, Nice reported a tax expense of $19.2 million,
or 31 cents a share. The total cash payment related to the
release of trapped profits as well as a tax audit settlement was
$30.9 million. Including one-time items, Nice lost 6 cents per
share, down from a quarterly gain of 27 cents a year earlier.
Nice has benefited from growing demand for tools to delve
into large amounts of data as companies look to improve their
businesses, spot fraud and fend off security threats.
Nice also makes sure call centres work efficiently, while
its systems aid in surveillance for security forces trying to
protect buildings and transport networks against attack.
The company forecast fourth-quarter revenue of $260-$275
million and adjusted EPS of 72 to 77 cents. Nice also lowered
the upper end of its 2013 expectations and now sees for revenue
of $940-$955 million and EPS ex-items of $2.55-$2.60.
Nice declared a quarterly dividend of 16 cents a share,
unchanged from the first two quarters.