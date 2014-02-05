Nice Q4 profit meets estimates, sees improvement in 2014

JERUSALEM Feb 5 Israeli software provider Nice
Systems reported higher quarterly profit that met
estimates, and forecast up to a 9 percent rise in 2014 revenue
due to continued growth for its analytics products.
Nice said on Wednesday it earned 75 cents a diluted
share excluding one-time items in the fourth quarter, in line
with expectations and higher than earnings per share of 70 cents
a year earlier.
Revenue grew 13 percent to a record $271 million, above a
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S/ estimate of $264.5 million.
The company itself had predicted revenue of $260-$270
million and adjusted EPS of 72 to 77 cents.
Nice's revenue grew 6.6 percent in 2013 to $951 million and
received orders of above $1 billion for the first time.
"As we enter 2014, we expect another year of profitable
growth driven by strong market demand for our products and
technology and a healthy backlog and sales pipeline," said Zeevi
Bregman, Nice's chief executive officer.
Nice projects 2014 revenue of $1.01 billion to $1.035
billion and adjusted EPS of $2.73 to $2.85. It earned $2.58 in
2013.
For the first quarter, Nice sees revenue of $230-$240
million and EPS ex-items of 58 to 63 cents.
It said 2014 estimates take into account higher corporate
taxes, which will have a negative impact of 10 cents a share.
Nice declared a quarterly dividend of 16 cents a share,
unchanged from the first three quarters.