Nice Systems to buy Causata after Q2 profit rise

JERUSALEM Aug 7 Israel-based software provider Nice Systems agreed to buy U.S. data firm Causata after reporting a rise in quarterly results, boosted by big gains in its products that analyse data to help companies comply with regulations and prevent fraud.

Nice said on Wednesday it earned 61 cents a share in the second-quarter excluding one-time items, up from 57 cents a year earlier. Revenue rose four percent to $225.2 million.

The company met its own forecasts of $220-$230 million for revenue and fully diluted earnings per share of 58 to 64 cents.

"We are well-positioned for a strong second half of the year," said Zeevi Bregman, president and CEO of Nice Systems, pointing to bookings growth and demand from customers.

The company also announced it had entered into an agreement to acquire big data analytics provider, Causata.

No details of the transaction for the privately held, U.S.-based data firm were disclosed. One analyst described the deal as small.

The acquisition is expected to close in a few days and projects the purchase to be slightly dilutive to third-quarter EPS but have no impact on fourth-quarter and full year 2013 earnings.

Nice has benefited from demand for companies seeking tools to delve into large amounts of data, looking to spot fraud and fend off security threats.

It also makes sure call centres work efficiently, while its systems aid in surveillance for security forces trying to protect buildings and transport networks against attack.

Nice has previously said it expected to see greater business since a Boston Marathon bombing in April, whose suspects were tracked down with the help of security camera footage.

It forecast third-quarter revenue of $225-$240 million, with diluted EPS ex-items in the range of 56 to 66 cents. Nice also reiterated its 2013 expectations for revenue of $940-$970 million and EPS ex-items of $2.55-$2.65.

Nice declared a quarterly dividend of $0.16 a share, unchanged from the first quarter.