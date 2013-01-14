Nice Systems in talks to buy Verint-report

TEL AVIV Jan 14 Israel-based Nice Systems
, which provides civil defence monitoring systems, is
in talks to buy rival Verint for $1.5 billion in cash
and stock, the Calcalist financial newspaper reported.
Nice will use its cash reserves, which totalled
$422 million at the end of the third quarter, Calcalist said on
its website on Monday.
It said such a deal would require anti-trust approvals from
numerous countries in which the two companies do business.
Nice shares were up 4.3 percent to 136.2 shekels in early
afternoon trade in Tel Aviv.
Verint has a market value of $1.26 billion, following a rise
of 25 percent in its share price in the past two months. Nice is
worth $2.1 billion.
Verint, a developer of video and audio monitoring systems
and analytical software, operates predominantly in the defence
market whereas Nice makes 75 percent of its sales in the
civilian market, Calcalist said.
Nice provides tools to delve into data to improve business,
spot fraud and fend off security threats. Its products also
ensure call centres work efficiently, while its systems aid in
surveillance for security forces trying to protect buildings and
transport networks against attack.
"There has always been speculation on the issue but Nice
does not comment on rumours or speculation," a Nice spokeswoman
said.