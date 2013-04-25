South Korea buys 500 T of nickel for August

SEOUL, April 25 South Korea has bought a total of 500 tonnes of Norwegian origin nickel for arrival by Aug. 30 via tenders on Wednesday, the state-run Public Procurement Service said on its website (www.g2b.go.kr).

The agency purchased the metal from Glencore International AG at a premium of $620 per tonne over London Metal Exchange (LME) prices.

The purchase was made on a cost, insurance and freight (CIF) basis, with the product arriving at the port of Busan.

