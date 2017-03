SEOUL, Sept 27 South Korea has bought a total of 420 tonnes of nickel for arrival by Nov. 30 via tenders closed on Thursday, the state-run Public Procurement Service said on its website (www.g2b.go.kr). Details of the purchase are as follows: TONNE SUPPLIER PREMIUM(CIF/T) ORIGIN 120 Eramet Korea Ltd $490 France 300 Glencore Int'l AG $500 Norway *Note: The above premiums were made over London Metal Exchange (LME) prices. (Reporting By Jane Chung; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)