中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2015年 7月 31日 星期五 14:03 BJT

S.Korea buys 120 T nickel for October

SEOUL, July 31 South Korea bought 120 tonnes of
nickel for shipment by Oct. 31 via a tender that closed on
Thursday, the state-run Public Procurement Service said on its
website (www.g2b.go.kr).
    Details of the purchase are as follows:
    TONNES     SUPPLIER              PREMIUM(CFR/T)     ORIGIN
    120        Glencore Int'l AG     $410               Norway
               
    
    * Note: The above premiums were made over London Metal
Exchange (LME) prices and the consignment will arrive at Incheon
Port.

 (Reporting by Brian Kim; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)
