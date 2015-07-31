S.Korea buys 120 T nickel for October

UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on May 9
May 9 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 1 point higher on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.2 percent ahead of the cash market open.
SEOUL, July 31 South Korea bought 120 tonnes of nickel for shipment by Oct. 31 via a tender that closed on Thursday, the state-run Public Procurement Service said on its website (www.g2b.go.kr). Details of the purchase are as follows: TONNES SUPPLIER PREMIUM(CFR/T) ORIGIN 120 Glencore Int'l AG $410 Norway * Note: The above premiums were made over London Metal Exchange (LME) prices and the consignment will arrive at Incheon Port. (Reporting by Brian Kim; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)
ZURICH, May 9 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.1 percent lower at 9,034 points on Tuesday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .
ZURICH, May 9 The Swiss Federal Treasury said on Tuesday it was reopening a 3.25 percent bond maturing in 2027 and offering a new 0.5 percent bond maturing in 2055 in a tender on Wednesday. (Reporting by Zurich newsroom)