Nicole Miller CEO asks Americans to stop whining about poverty

Feb 12 Luxury clothing retailer Nicole Miller's chief executive, Bud Konheim, said Americans should stop complaining about poverty as it would be considered wealth in most other countries.

"The guy that's making, oh my God, he's making $35,000 a year, why don't we try that out in India or some countries we can't even name," Konheim said on CNBC's "Squawk Box" on Wednesday.

Nicole Miller makes high-end fashion dresses for celebrities such as Angelica Huston, Beyoncé Knowles, Angelina Jolie and Brooke Shields.

The fashion line is also sold in stores such as Neiman Marcus, Saks Fifth Avenue, Bloomingdale's and Nordstrom Inc .
