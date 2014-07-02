Nicox to acquire U.S. ophthalmic company Aciex Therapeutics

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - April 20
April 20 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
PARIS, July 2 French pharmaceutical firm Nicox said on Wednesday it had agreed to acquire U.S. company Aciex Therapeutics Inc as it seeks to create an international ophthalmic company around therapeutics and diagnostics.
The deal includes a $65 million upfront payment in newly issued Nicox shares plus contingent value rights giving right to shares worth up to $55 million, Nicox said in a statement.
Nicox added that the deal would enable it to expand its therapeutic pipeline to target major segments of the ophthalmic sector, including the $816 million US allergic conjunctivitis market.
(Reporting by Natalie Huet)
April 20 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
WASHINGTON, April 19 Large U.S. companies and their executives helped President Donald Trump raise a record-setting $106.7 million for inauguration festivities in January, according to a U.S. government filing released on Wednesday.
* Under terms co may acquire up to an aggregate of 761,280 common shares of company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: