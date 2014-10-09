版本:
BRIEF-Nicox announces two US patents for Aciex

Oct 9 Nicox SA :

* Says it has been informed by Aciex Therapeutics Inc that US patent and trademark office has issued two new patents

* Patents are for AC-170 Cetirizine Ophthalmic compositions and AC-155 Fluticasone Propionate Nano-crystalline Compositions Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom: +48 58 698 39 20)
