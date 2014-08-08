Nicox to co-promote eye drug with Bausch + Lomb in the US

PARIS Aug 8 French pharmaceutical firm Nicox said it had notified Bausch + Lomb, a division of Valeant Pharmaceuticals, that it would exercise its option to co-promote eye drug latanoprostene bunod in the United States.

Nicox and B+L will now start negotiating a co-promotion agreement which will be signed at a later stage, Nicox said in a statement on Friday. (Reporting by Natalie Huet; Editing by Stephen Coates)