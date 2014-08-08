Nicox to co-promote eye drug with Bausch + Lomb in the US

BRIEF-Marcato Capital urges Buffalo Wild Wings shareholders to vote for its nominees to co's board - SEC filing
* Marcato Capital Management says urges Buffalo Wild Wings shareholders to vote for its slate of nominees to co's board - SEC filing
PARIS Aug 8 French pharmaceutical firm Nicox said it had notified Bausch + Lomb, a division of Valeant Pharmaceuticals, that it would exercise its option to co-promote eye drug latanoprostene bunod in the United States.
Nicox and B+L will now start negotiating a co-promotion agreement which will be signed at a later stage, Nicox said in a statement on Friday. (Reporting by Natalie Huet; Editing by Stephen Coates)
* Marcato Capital Management says urges Buffalo Wild Wings shareholders to vote for its slate of nominees to co's board - SEC filing
* Microvision awarded development and supply contract for laser beam scanning system by a leading technology company
April 20 Canadian e-commerce software maker Shopify Inc said on Thursday it had launched a new wireless card reader in the United States.