版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 8月 8日 星期五 13:46 BJT

Nicox to co-promote eye drug with Bausch + Lomb in the US

PARIS Aug 8 French pharmaceutical firm Nicox said it had notified Bausch + Lomb, a division of Valeant Pharmaceuticals, that it would exercise its option to co-promote eye drug latanoprostene bunod in the United States.

Nicox and B+L will now start negotiating a co-promotion agreement which will be signed at a later stage, Nicox said in a statement on Friday. (Reporting by Natalie Huet; Editing by Stephen Coates)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐