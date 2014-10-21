Nielsen, Adobe to measure online TV across multiple devices

| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Oct 21 Nielsen and Adobe
Systems Inc announced an alliance on Tuesday that aims
to measure the viewership of digital video across all
Internet-connected platforms including TVs, smart phones and
tablets as the television ecosystem undergoes dramatic change.
The move for Nielsen, which dominates traditional TV ratings
and Adobe, which has troves of data on how people watch videos
through the Internet, underscores how quickly the landscape is
shifting.
Just last week, Time Warner's pay TV channel HBO and
broadcaster CBS made the startling announcements they
plan to launch standalone products allowing consumers to watch
their programming without a cable or satellite subscription.
It is commonly referred to in the industry as over-the-top
and has taken off largely due to the efforts of streaming video
pioneer Netflix.
"The way content consumption is rapidly changing you need a
measurement system that will be able to help media companies,
advertisers and publishers better understand the value of their
audiences," said Jeremy Helfand, vice president of video
solutions with Adobe.
Nielsen ratings, based on feedback from panels of viewers,
have long been the currency advertisers use in negotiations to
buy TV commercials.
"A lot of Nielsen clients were complaining and pushing them
over the past years that its methodology was not for digital
devices," said Luca Paderni, vice president, research director
at Forrester, a research firm.
Paderni noted that Adobe sits at the very center of video
distribution system and can track views down to the IP level.
Artie Bulgrin, senior vice president global research and
analytics at ESPN, said in a statement that, "One of the
challenges in digital measurement has been the lack of alignment
between site analytics and syndicated measurement data. We will
be working with Nielsen and Adobe to help resolve this."
In addition to Walt Disney's ESPN, Turner
Broadcasting, Sony Pictures Television's Crackle, Viacom
and Univision will use the measurement platform when it
makes its debut in 2015.
The partnership comes as Nielsen disclosed in October that a
technical error in its database could have impacted several
months of TV ratings at the major broadcast networks. Nielsen is
undertaking a post-mortem to find out what went wrong.
