RPT-Nielsen expands digital ad ratings to eight new markets

By Jessica Toonkel
March 23 Nielsen Holdings Plc is
expanding its measurement of digital ad campaigns on mobile
devices across the world and is adding seven new countries and
Puerto Rico, the company is expected to announce on Wednesday.
The U.S.-based advertising tracking company aims to have
digital campaign measurement in 25 markets by the end of 2016,
representing more than 80 percent of global digital advertising
spending, Steve Hasker, chief operating officer at Nielsen, told
Reuters in an interview on Tuesday.
"For a brand manager interested in a global read of their
campaigns, this data is exactly comparable to what we do in
television," Hasker said, referring to Nielsen's television
ratings, for which it is known in the United States.
Nielsen is launching its digital ad ratings in Poland,
Turkey, Hong Kong, Taiwan, South Africa, Puerto Rico, Ireland
and New Zealand.
Consumer goods companies looking to expand their reach have
shown interest in metrics for South Africa, Poland and Turkey,
in particular, Hasker said.
Nielsen's global push of its digital ad ratings comes two
months after its main competitor in the measurement of digital
campaigns, Comscore Inc acquired Rentrak Corp, which
uses set top box data to track TV viewership.
Many in the industry have wondered if the newly merged
entity will be a threat to Nielsen, the dominant force in the
industry.
Until now, Comscore's ability to measure digital campaigns
internationally has been an advantage, said Brian Wieser, a
Pivotal Research analyst.
"This is helpful for Nielsen in that sense," he said.
(Reporting By Jessica Toonkel; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)