Nielsen Holdings to sell its expositions business -sources

NEW YORK, March 8 TV Ratings firm Nielsen Holdings NV is in the early stages of selling its expositions business, according two sources familiar with the matter.

The company has hired Credit Suisse to help in the sale of Nielsen Expositions, which generated $183 million revenue, roughly 3 percent of Nielsen Holdings total revenue at the end of last year. The division produces around 40 industry trade shows annually in the U.S.

The sale is expected to attract interest from private equity buyers, one of the sources said. Private equity investors with stakes in Nielsen Holdings include Blackstone Group LP, Carlyle Group LP, KKR & Co, Thomas H. Lee and Hellman & Friedman.

Representatives for Credit Suisse and Nielsen declined to comment.

The plan to sell the business was reported earlier by Debtwire.