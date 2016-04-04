版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 4日 星期一 19:04 BJT

Nielsen signs deal with Dish for viewing data

April 4 Nielsen Holdings Plc said it signed a multi-year agreement with Dish Network Corp to use anonymized data from Dish households to improve its understanding of viewing habits.

The data provided by Dish will be used in Nielsen's Local TV measurement service in 210 market areas. (Reporting by Narottam Medhora in Bengaluru; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐