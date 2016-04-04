UPDATE 1-Nielsen signs deal with Dish for viewing data

MOVES-Citigroup names Campbell head of DCM for Australia/NZ
SINGAPORE, Jan 18 (IFR) - Citigroup has appointed Ian Campbell head of debt capital markets for Australia and New Zealand.
April 4 U.S.-based advertising tracking company Nielsen Holdings Plc said it signed a multi-year agreement with Dish Network Corp to use data from Dish households to improve its understanding of viewing habits.
The deal, Nielsen's first with a pay-TV network, will also help advertisers and networks improve their marketing and programming decisions, Dish said.
Nielsen, which is the dominant player in television ratings, considered the currency used to determine ad rates for commercials, said on Monday data provided by Dish would be used in its Local TV measurement service in 210 market areas.
The deal comes after data analytics provider ComScore Inc signed a similar agreement with Dish on Friday. ComScore bought viewership rating company Rentrak Corp last year in a deal with an implied value of about $771 mln. (Reporting by Narottam Medhora in Bengaluru; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)
WASHINGTON, Jan 17 U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's choice to run the Department of Health and Human Services may have broken the law by making a stock purchase just before he introduced legislation that would have benefited the firm, the Senate's leading Democrat charged on Tuesday.
BRASILIA, Jan 17 Brazil's largest engineering conglomerate Odebrecht SA plans to reach settlements in all 12 countries where it has admitted to paying bribes to obtain contracts, two sources with knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Tuesday.