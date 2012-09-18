版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 9月 19日 星期三 05:32 BJT

New Issue-Nielsen Finance sells $800 mln notes

Sept 18 Nielsen Finance on Tuesday
sold $800 million of senior notes in the 144a private placement
market, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service.
    The size of the deal was increased from an originally
planned $750 million. 
    JP Morgan and Goldman Sachs were the joint bookrunning
managers for the sale.

BORROWER: NIELSEN FINANCE LLC/CO 

AMT $800 MLN    COUPON 4.5 PCT     MATURITY    10/01/2020
TYPE SR NTS     ISS PRICE 100      FIRST PAY   04/01/2013
MOODY'S B2      YIELD 4.5 PCT      SETTLEMENT  10/02/2012   
S&P BB-MINUS    SPREAD 308 BPS     PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL
FITCH N/A       MORE THAN TREAS    MAKE-WHOLE CALL 50 BPS

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐