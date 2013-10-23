版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 10月 23日 星期三 19:32 BJT

Nielsen profit jumps 28 pct as TV ratings demand rises

Oct 23 Nielsen Holdings NV reported a 28 percent rise in third-quarter profit due to higher demand for the company's analytics services and growth in its television ratings business.

Net income attributable to Nielsen stockholders rose to $134 million, or 35 cents per share, in the quarter ended Sept. 30, from $105 million, or 29 cents per share, a year earlier.

On an adjusted basis, the company earned 50 cents per share.

Revenue rose nearly 4 percent to $1.39 billion on a constant currency basis.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐