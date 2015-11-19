CORRECTED-Almost one-third of Roku viewers in U.S. watch in groups - study

(Corrects to show that childrens' shows saw a 38 percent boost,
By Jessica Toonkel
Nov 18 Television networks and advertisers got
an early holiday gift from ratings agency Nielsen and
video streaming provider Roku Inc after a joint study showed 27
percent of all viewing on a Roku device is made up of two or
more people.
For advertisers contending with increasing concerns about
whether people are actually viewing their ads, the findings show
that they can approach buying ads through devices that stream
video like Roku, known as over the top (OTT) platforms, in a
similar way that they approach buying television spots, said
Scott Rosenberg, vice president of advertising at Roku.
"We love being in the market talking about how premium OTT
ads are because they are running on a 55-inch television and
they are 100 percent viewable," Rosenberg said. "We also like to
talk about the fact that it's a shared device because there are
more people in the living room."
This is especially true for children's shows and sporting
events which saw a 38 percent and 28 percent respective boost in
the number of people viewing their ads and content, according to
the study.
Nielsen and Roku will release the data on Thursday.
Other genres, like comedy and drama, saw around a 25 percent
uptick in viewers when factoring in co-viewing, according to the
study. The study is based on a month of viewing data from 963
homes.
The data is not surprising given that parents tend to watch
television with their children and sports tend to be a communal
watching activity, said David Wong, senior vice president of
product leadership at Nielsen.
Nielsen and Roku teamed up in April to measure video
advertising delivered to Roku streaming players and through Roku
TV.
For Roku, the collaboration provides insight to media buyers
on the age and demographics of the audience using Roku devices
and Roku TV, Rosenberg said.
"If you are a media buyer trying to buy males age 18 to 34,
you now have an industry standard metric to buy off of when you
are buying off the Roku platform," he said.
