版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 5月 23日 星期四 21:40 BJT

Areva says one person dead in Niger attack

PARIS May 23 Areva said one person was killed in an attack at its Somair mine near Arlit in northern Niger earlier on Thursday.

The French nuclear reactor maker said 14 other people had been injured and transferred to the local hospital.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐