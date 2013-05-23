版本:
Areva says 13 staff injured in Niger attack

PARIS May 23 Areva said on Thursday that 13 staff had been injured in an attack at its Somair mine near Arlit in northern Niger.

The French nuclear reactor maker condemned what it called a "despicable attack" and said it was working closely with the Niger and French forces.

