Two suicide bombers strike in northern Niger towns- sources

NIAMEY May 23 Two suicide bombers struck on Thursday at a military barracks and a plant run by French nuclear group Areva in northern Niger, according to military and company sources.

The bombers killed themselves and wounded at least four people in the attacks in the towns of Agadez and Arlit, the sources said.

