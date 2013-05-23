Two suicide bombers strike in northern Niger towns- sources

BRIEF-Centrica's says resolved issues with British gas billing system
* Centrica Plc-British Gas Business - statement on Ofgem announcement
NIAMEY May 23 Two suicide bombers struck on Thursday at a military barracks and a plant run by French nuclear group Areva in northern Niger, according to military and company sources.
The bombers killed themselves and wounded at least four people in the attacks in the towns of Agadez and Arlit, the sources said.
* Centrica Plc-British Gas Business - statement on Ofgem announcement
TOKYO, Jan 24 Toshiba Corp's board will meet on Friday to approve plans to make its chip business a separate company and hopes to raise more than 200 billion yen ($1.8 billion) by selling a 20 percent stake in it, a person with direct knowledge of the matter said.
SEOUL, Jan 24 Nintendo Co's smash hit Pokemon Go was unleashed on South Korea on Tuesday, six months after it was released elsewhere in the world, a delay caused by security fears over Google Maps.