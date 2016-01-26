Niger grants permit to GoviEx for $676 mln uranium exploitation project

BRIEF-Paramount Pictures, Shanghai Film Group, Huahua Media sign strategic agreement
* Paramount pictures, Shanghai Film Group & Huahua Media sign strategic agreement
NIAMEY Jan 26 Niger has awarded a permit to GoviEx Niger Holdings Ltd., the Niger branch of GoviEx, to exploit uranium for investments worth $676 million at the 243-km Madaouela Project in the Agadez region, according to a government statement.
Niamey also granted four permits for uranium exploration to GoviEx Niger Holding Ltd. and two other companies, said the statement, which is read on public television. (Reporting by Abdoulaye Massalaki; Writing by Makini Brice)
* Sabby Management LLC reports 5.79 percent passive stake in Amedica Corp as of Jan 19 - sec filing Source text : http://bit.ly/2iOZAda Further company coverage:
