Niger grants permit to GoviEx for $676 mln uranium exploitation project

NIAMEY Jan 26 Niger has awarded a permit to GoviEx Niger Holdings Ltd., the Niger branch of GoviEx, to exploit uranium for investments worth $676 million at the 243-km Madaouela Project in the Agadez region, according to a government statement.

Niamey also granted four permits for uranium exploration to GoviEx Niger Holding Ltd. and two other companies, said the statement, which is read on public television. (Reporting by Abdoulaye Massalaki; Writing by Makini Brice)

