UPDATE 1-Niger reaffirms Bollore as partner on rail link with Benin despite rival claims

(Adds Moussa quote, details)

DAKAR May 31 Bollore remains Niger's sole partner on the rail link between the capital Niamey and Cotonou in Benin, Mohamed Moussa, an adviser to the prime minister, said on Tuesday.

The deal exposes tensions and challenges with constructing infrastructure in West Africa, where governments have called publicly for boosting regional trade and economic growth.

Moussa issued a statement a few months after French firm Geftarail and its Nigerian subsidiary filed a lawsuit with the Paris-based International Court of Arbitration, arguing that it won the rights in 1999 to link Niger, Benin and Burkina Faso.

A third rival firm, Petrolin Group, won a court order in November to stop Bollore's Niger-Benin rail line from going ahead, saying it had won the rights to its own Cotonou-Niamey railway and that the Bollore project overlapped with it.

"Niger reiterates that the Bollore group remains its only credible partner for the realization of the railway between Cotonou and Niamey," Moussa said.

"It has all of the rights under the construction and operating concessions duly signed by the state of Niger."

According to the statement, Bollore has already laid 140 km of track between the two capitals.

(Reporting by Boureima Balima; Writing by Makini Brice; Editing by Mark Heinrich)