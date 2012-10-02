Niger launches $2.5 bln plan to secure, develop north

NIAMEY Oct 2 Niger will spend nearly $2.5
billion to develop and secure its vast northern desert zones
over the next five years, according to a new plan aimed at
preventing the spillover of a conflict that has split
neighbouring Mali in two.
Uranium-producing Niger, perched on the Sahara's southern
rim, is one of the world's poorest nations. With a northern
nomadic Tuareg population similar to the one that rebelled in
Mali this year, it is seen as vulnerable to uprisings.
The money is due to be spent on strengthening law and
enforcement and border controls in an area where government
authority is weak and traffickers and gunmen, some with links to
al Qaeda, operate.
Funds will also target improving basic social services and
infrastructure in the six most northern regions, where
underdevelopment has led to previous rebellions.
Both Mali and Niger were threatened by the return home of
thousands of gunmen who had fought for Muammar Gaddafi during
Libya's conflict last year.
While Mali's north has since been over-run by rebels, Niger
has so far contained any threat. It has disarmed its returnees
and ensured better representation in government for the Tuareg
community, which has rebelled before over the lack of
development and demands for a greater share of resource wealth.
The new plan, known as SDS/Sahel-Niger, will cost 1.266
trillion CFA francs ($2.49 billion), according to Prime Minister
Brigi Raffini, himself a Tuareg, who launched the initiative
late on Monday.
At least half of the programme will be funded by the
government in Niamey while the European Union has pledged a
further 91.6 million euros ($118 million), according to
documents seen by Reuters. It was not immediately clear where
the rest of the money would come from.
Niger hosts mining projects run by French nuclear power
giant Areva and, with investments from China National
Nuclear Corporation, the country has also recently
become an oil producer.
Yet it also faces recurrent drought-related food shortages
and struggles to feed its rapidly growing population, currently
at around 16 million.
Niger has become of increasing strategic importance after
Mali's Tuareg rebellion was taken over by a mix of local and
foreign Islamists. A coup in Mali's capital, Bamako, has
hamstrung any foreign efforts to tackle Mali's crisis.
The EU already has a team of security experts in Niger
trying to help the authorities tackle organised crime and
terrorism.
Niger's last Tuareg rebellion ended in 2009 but the former
fighters who laid down their weapons are still waiting for the
projects that are meant to help them find jobs.