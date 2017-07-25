FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Former Etisalat Nigeria, 9mobile, appoints Citi, Standard Bank to find new investors
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年7月25日 / 下午4点01分 / 21 小时内

Former Etisalat Nigeria, 9mobile, appoints Citi, Standard Bank to find new investors

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

LAGOS, July 25 (Reuters) - 9mobile, formerly Etisalat Nigeria, has appointed Citigroup and South Africa's Standard Bank to manage a sale process for the telecoms company and has received interest from three investors, a banking source close to the deal said on Tuesday.

The banking source said India's Bharti Airtel, which already has a presence in Nigeria, has expressed interest in acquiring its rival.

Britain's Vodafone and French telecom group Orange have also shown interest, the source said. (Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha; Editing by Adrian Croft)

