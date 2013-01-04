Nigeria's Dana Air resumes flights, 7 months after crash

* Dana Air crash killed 163 people in June
* Investigation has yet to reveal cause of accident
* Aviation Ministry audit says planes are airworthy
ABUJA, Jan 4 Nigeria's Dana Air, banned from
flying after a crash which killed 163 people last year, will
resume flights on Friday, it said, despite the lack of an
official verdict on what brought the plane down.
The Dana Air McDonnell Douglas MD-83 flew into an
apartment block in a Lagos suburb on June 3 last year, killing
everyone on board and 10 people on the ground.
Dana Air will resume operations with its five remaining
MD-83s, starting with a flight from the capital Abuja to
Nigeria's largest city Lagos on Friday, the airline's spokesman
Tony Usidamen said.
Nigeria's government lifted a ban on the airline in
September but an investigation into the crash is ongoing. The
pilot reported dual engine failure before the plane went down.
"We won't know the cause until the investigation has been
completed ... a thorough audit of the airline has been done and
the remaining fleet is airworthy," Aviation Ministry spokesman
Joe Obi said.
Air crashes are relatively common in Nigeria, which despite
being Africa's second biggest economy has a poor air safety
record, although it had improved in the years just before the
Dana crash.
Air travel remains the quickest and often safest way to
travel across a country nearly twice the size of Spain with a
dangerous and dilapidated road network.
International carrier Air Nigeria, formerly part of Richard
Branson's Virgin fleet, shut down in September due to what it
called "staff disloyalty and environmental challenges".