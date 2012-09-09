Anger as Nigeria airline reinstated before crash probe

* Dana Air crash in June killed 163, including 10 on ground
* Relatives furious at its return ahead of investigation
ABUJA, Sept 7 Nigeria has not concluded its
investigation into what caused a plane crash in June that killed
163 people, the accident bureau said on Sunday, despite the
government lifting a ban on the airline this week.
The Dana Air flight, a McDonnell Douglas MD-83,
smashed into an apartment block in a populated Lagos suburb in
June, killing everyone on board and 10 people on the ground,
according to a preliminary government report.
The aviation ministry on Wednesday lifted a suspension of
the operating license of the privately owned Nigerian airline,
saying it was satisfied with its air-worthiness following an
audit.
"I can not be specific on the time that the final report
would be ready," Commissioner of the Accident Investigation
Bureau (AIB) Muktar Usman told Reuters.
"Every process that needs to be done for the conclusion of
investigation is being followed. It will be ready soon."
Air crashes are relatively common in Africa's second biggest
economy, which has a poor air safety record.
A preliminary AIB report in July said the captain had
reported dual engine failure, but did not say what caused it.
Relatives of the crash victims are furious, and are lobbying
the government to suspend Dana until the inquiry is finished.
University professor Ifeoma Onyemelukwe broke down in tears
as he recounted how he lost his youngest sister in the crash.
"We try to recover from the shock, then they bring back the
airline like that when they don't even know what happened? They
have no respect for human dignity. It's like chickens have been
slaughtered," he said, adding that some relatives had not yet
received bodies of their loved ones because of autopsy delays.
Dana said in a statement on Friday it was "continuing to
offer complete cooperation ... in the investigation, and we will
continue do so for as long as they require."
Most of those killed in the crash were Nigerians, although
the dead included a family of six Americans of Nigerian descent,
four Chinese, two Lebanese, a French woman and a British woman.
Among the dead was the spokesman for the state oil firm,
Levi Ajuonuma, whose son Obinna is campaigning to shut Dana
down.
"All of a sudden, the Federal Government decided to free
Dana just like that," he told the local Daily Times. "There are
no conclusions on (it), no court ruling, absolutely nothing."