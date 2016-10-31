Nigeria's Arik Air to buy mostly Boeing planes to double its fleet -source

LAGOS Oct 31 Nigeria's largest airline Arik Air plans to nearly double its fleet to 52 planes within 10 years and has already ordered some of them from Boeing, a source at the company said on Monday.

Most of the carrier's existing fleet are Boeing planes and the source, who did not wish to be identified, said the airline would buy most of the new planes from the U.S. planemaker. The source did not say how many had already been ordered or the value of the purchases.

