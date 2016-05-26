版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 26日 星期四 16:21 BJT

Chevron Nigeria facilities "grounded" by attack - source

YENAGOA, Nigeria May 26 Chevron's onshore activities in Nigeria's Niger Delta have been shut down by a militant attack on an electricity power line leading to its Escravos terminal, a company source said on Thursday.

"It is a crude line which means all activities in Chevron are grounded," the source told Reuters. (Reporting by Tife Owolabi; Editing by Ed Cropley)

