版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 26日 星期四 15:20 BJT

Niger Delta youth group leader confirms attack at Chevron facilities

YENAGOA, Nigeria May 26 A Nigerian youth group leader confirmed on Thursday that militants had attacked a Chevron oil facility in the Niger Delta.

"The attack truly happened," Eric Omare, spokesman for the Ijaw Youth Council, said.

A group called Niger Delta Avengers had claimed the attack late on Wednesday. (Writing by Ulf Laessing; Editing by Louise Ireland)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐