UPDATE 1-Nigeria's Mainstreet Bank repays 50 bln naira to cbank

ABUJA Aug 9 Nigeria's recently nationalised
Mainstreet Bank, formerly Afribank AFRIBAN.LG, said on
Tuesday it had paid the central bank back the 50 billion naira
($327 million) in intervention funding given in a 2009 bailout
and the lender was now fully recapitalised.
The Nigerian central bank revoked the licences of
Afribank, Spring Bank SPRINGB.LG and Bank PHB (PLATINU.LG)
on Friday because it said they did not show the necessary
capacity to recapitalize following a $4 billion bailout of
nine lenders in 2009.
Nigeria's state asset management firm AMCON has taken over
the running of the three new lenders, injecting 285 billion
naira into Mainstreet Bank; 283 billion naira into Keystone
Bank, formerly Bank PHB, and 111 billion into Enterprise Bank,
formerly Spring Bank.
"The loan repayment is a demonstration of the bank's
strong liquidity position. It is also an assurance of the
safety of customer deposits and a demonstration of the bank's
capacity to play big in the banking industry," a statement
from Mainstreet Bank said.
AMCON was set up last year to absorb bad bank loans,
exchanging them for government-backed bonds, with the aim of
rebuilding commercial bank balance sheets.
In 2009, the central bank bailed out nine banks that
auditors deemed to be so badly capitalised they posed a risk
to sub-Saharan Africa's second-largest economy. The banks were
poorly managed and had overexposure to the capital and oil
markets during the global financial crisis.
($1 = 152.750 Nigerian Nairas)
