Suicide bombers attack mobile phone firms in Nigeria

BRIEF-Gear Energy Ltd qtrly loss per share $0.07
* Gear Energy Ltd announces fourth quarter and full year 2016 operating results
ABUJA Dec 22 Two suicide car bombers attacked the offices of mobile phone operators India's Airtel and South Africa's MTN on Saturday in Nigeria's northern city of Kano, killing themselves but no civilians, the police said.
"The one who hit the Airtel office was shot by military men before the bomb exploded ... at the MTN office the car rammed into the fence but no civilians were killed," Ibrahim Idris, the chief of police in Kano, told Reuters by phone.
Islamist sect Boko Haram has previously targeted phone companies, saying they help the security forces catch its members.
Feb 15 U.S. prosecutors have subpoenaed one of the women who claims she was sexually harassed by former Fox News chairman Roger Ailes, and compelled her to testify before a federal grand jury, her lawyer said on Wednesday.
Feb 15 Agnico Eagle Mines said on Wednesday it would invest more than $1.2 billion in building a gold mine in Canada's Arctic and expanding another, making it one of the few gold companies to be constructing mines at a time when industry output is shrinking.