JPMorgan says may eject Nigeria from key bond index by year-end

* JPMorgan reviewing Nigeria bond status
* Nigeria accounts for 1.8 pct of emerging bond index
* Central bank tweaked FX market last week
LAGOS/LONDON, June 7 JPMorgan will eject
Nigeria from its Government Bond Index (GBI-EM) by the year-end
unless it restores liquidity to currency markets in a way that
allows foreign investors tracking the benchmark to transact with
minimal hurdles.
The bank said late on Friday it had extended the deadline to
eject Africa's biggest economy by another six months to take
into account the arrival of President Muhammadu Buhari.
Nigeria held closely-fought presidential elections in March,
in which opposition leader Buhari defeated incumbent president
Goodluck Jonathan, in the country's first transition of power
through the ballot box.
JPMorgan, which runs the most commonly used emerging debt
indexes, placed Nigeria on a negative index watch in January and
then said it would assess its place on the index over a three to
five months period.
"Nigeria's status in the GBI-EM series will be finalized in
the coming months but no later than year-end," JPMorgan said.
Removal from the index would force funds tracking it to sell
Nigerian bonds from their portfolios, potentially resulting in
significant capital outflows. This in turn would raise borrowing
costs for Africa's largest economy, already suffering from a
sharp drop revenue following a plunged in oil prices.
Nigeria's forex and bond markets have come under pressure
after the price of oil, Nigeria's main export, plunged. In
response, the central bank fixed the exchange rate in February
after devaluing the naira last year and tightened trading rules
to curb speculation. The naira has lost 8.5 percent
this year.
"If we are unable to verify these factors, a review of
Nigeria's status within the benchmark for removal will be
triggered," it said in report, adding that the factors included
a liquid currency market.
Analysts did not expect JPMorgan to remove Nigeria.
JPMorgan added Nigeria to the widely followed index in 2012,
when liquidity was improving, making it only the second African
country after South Africa to be included. It added Nigeria's
2014, 2019, 2022 and 2024 bonds.
The bank said Nigeria continues to remain eligible for the
GBI-EM index, which has around $210 billion in assets under
management benchmarked to it, with a weight of 1.8 percent.
The central bank last week made a tiny adjustment to its
exchange rate peg to the dollar, which one analyst said may
indicate that it is beginning to think about how to loosen its
currency regime.
