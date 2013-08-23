Nigeria's Bonny Light oil exports to fall in October

UPDATE 2-Credit Suisse CEO to decide on capital raising 'as soon as possible'
* Does not give specific details on timing or fund-raising type
GENEVA Aug 23 Nigeria will export 95,000 barrels per day of the Bonny Light crude oil grade in October, a provisional shipping list showed on Friday, down from a planned 127,000 bpd in September.
The Bonny Light grade, operated by Royal Dutch Shell , has been under force majeure since April.
A force majeure relieves companies of their contractual obligations. A firm may opt to keep it in place if it can only partially meet commitments.
* Does not give specific details on timing or fund-raising type
* Letzigrund Stadium - Supreme court sets aside Zurich high court's verdicts for formal reasons, substance of Implenia's appeal not examined Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Roche announces launch of cobas HPV on the cobas 6800/8800 systems for cervical cancer screening Source text for Eikon: [http://www.roche.com/media/store/releases/med-cor-2017-03-28.htm ] Further company coverage: (Reporting by Zurich Newsroom)