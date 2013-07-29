Cadbury Nigeria says H1 pretax profit up 123 pct

LAGOS, July 29 Cadbury Nigeria said on Monday its half-year pretax profit jumped to 3.58 billion naira ($22.3 mln), up 123 percent from 1.61 billion naira in the same period a year ago.

Cadbury, local unit of Mondelez International Inc, said turnover rose 8 percent year-on-year to 17.43 billion naira in the six months to June 30, as against 16.09 billion naira in the same period a year ago.