LAGOS, March 14 Cadbury Nigeria said on Friday its 2013 pretax profit rose 38 percent year-on-year to 7.4 billion naira ($45 million).

Turnover at Cadbury Nigeria, a unit of Mondelez International, rose to 35.8 billion naira during the twelve months to Dec. 31, compared with 33.6 billion naira a year earlier, the company said.