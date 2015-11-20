Nigeria central bank tells 3 banks to recapitalise by June

LAGOS Nov 20 Nigeria's central bank has given
three commercial banks until June 2016 to recapitalise after
they failed to meet the minimum capital adequacy ratio of 10
percent, it said in a report on its website.
The central bank said 14 banks in Africa's biggest economy
have licenses to operate as regional and national lenders with
respective capital bases of 10 billion naira ($50 million) and
25 billion naira, and the three asked to raise fresh funds were
from this group.
(reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha; editing by John Stonestreet)