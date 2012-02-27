Nigeria urges Chevron to help fire victims

KOLUAMA, Nigeria Feb 27 Nigeria's
president visited the site of a fire caused by an accident at
Chevron's offshore Funiwa oil facility and urged the
company to give more aid to the communities affected.
The fire has been raging since a gas explosion in the middle
of January that left two oil workers missing, feared dead.
Chevron has begun the process of drilling a relief well to put
it out.
Although the company says there was no oil spill, locals
complain that huge numbers of fish are washing up on the shores
in Koluama, in the oil-producing Bayelsa state, damaging the
livelihoods of communities dependent on fishing for survival.
"President (Goodluck) Jonathan enjoined Chevron to provide
more relief materials ... to the people," the statement said.
"He urged oil companies operating in the country to
undertake the training of personnel, especially residents of
communities within their operational base, as part of its
compensation and corporate responsibility to the people."
Chevron officials were not immediately available for
comment. They have said in the past that they are mobilising all
resources necessary to put the fire out.
Jonathan arrived in Koluama, in the labyrinthine creeks and
swamps of the Niger Delta, and was greeted by youths chanting
war songs and waving the traditional flag of his Ijaw ethnic
group, a Reuters cameraman saw.
"The communities affected will have some relief, some
compensation," he said in an adddress.
A placard on a wall not too far from where he spoke read:
"Koluama people are neglected by Chevron and (the) Federal
Government".
Jonathan, who is from Bayelsa, won praise for helping
engineer an amnesty for militants that soothed the conflict in
the Niger Delta when he was vice president in 2009, but his
presidency has seemed to lurch from crisis to crisis.
He faces a growing insurgency in the north and last month
also had to deal with protests over fuel prices in some parts of
the country. Several major oil spills have blighted the oil-rich
Niger Delta since December.
The presidency statement "asked that the companies learn to
respect their environment in order to ensure the preservation of
the nation's ecological system".
Environmental campaigners routinely accuse oil companies of
not following best practice in Nigeria, where accidents and oil
spills are far more common than in most other nations.