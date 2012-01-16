Fire breaks out at Chevron Nigeria rig

ABUJA Jan 16 A fire broke out on a drilling rig in Chevron's Funiwa oil facility in southeastern Nigeria on Monday, Chevron said in a statement, adding that it was helping any rig workers in need of medical assistance.

"Chevron Nigeria Limited (CNL) ... confirms a fire incident on the K. S. Endeavor jack-up rig. The incident occurred in the early hours of Monday," Chevron spokesman Scott Walker said in an emailed statement.

"We are still investigating the incident and are working to fully understand what happened," he added, but did not give any casualty figures.

Local people living near Funiwa reported an explosion.

"I heard a really loud bang and there was a fire," local village chief Young Fabby, 55, said by telephone.