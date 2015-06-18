UPDATE 1-Chevron completes sale of 40 pct stake in two Nigerian oil blocks

(Adds details)
LAGOS, June 18 U.S. oil company Chevron Corp
said on Thursday it has completed the sale of its 40
percent stake in two Nigerian shallow water offshore oil blocks
to local firm First Exploration & Petroleum Development Company
Limited (First E&P).
Chevron said in a statement that the sale of its interest in
OML 83 and OML 85, started two years ago.
First E&P said in a statement that the acquisition was
completed in February, with state-owned oil firm NNPC holding
the balance of 60 percent.
It said full seismic data had been acquired for both OML 83
and OML 85 acreages but production was yet to commence on both
fields, which is located in Nigeria's Niger Delta region.
Chevron did not provide any further details on the assets.
First E&P said OML 83 and OML 85 has an estimated recoverable
hydrocarbons volume of 340 million barrels of oil equivalent,
with the first oil production planned for the third quarter of
2016.
(Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)